Klamath Union High School senior wins national yearbook competition

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- In time for National Yearbook Week, a Klamath Falls teenager is getting national recognition for her work on her school’s yearbook!
Klamath Union High School Senior Bailyn Amos was nominated by her teacher and her classmates for her dedication to the yearbook. When she started the effort she didn’t have any experience with yearbook at all.
With the pandemic pushing back the start of so many school events, and the work on the yearbook itself, it created an uphill battle.
“Our sport seasons, everything began late. So we had to scramble to put it all together,” said Daniel Sterns, her media design teacher.
“It’s shown me that I can do a lot more than I thought before,” Bailyn said, adding that the nomination came as a total surprise.
Mister Sterns says Bailyn is now considering a career as a teacher because of her ambition and talent with the yearbook.
The national contest was hosted by yearbook company “TreeRing” who awarded the school a $100 dollar gift card and ten free yearbooks after Bailyn’s win.
The high school winners are as follows:
- 1st place: Klamath Union High School – Klamath Falls, Oregon
- 2nd place: Shalhevet Girls High School – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- 3rd place: Niles McKinley High School – Niles, Ohio
Grace Smith is co-anchor for NBC5 News at 6. The Chicago native is a recent graduate of University of Miami with a Communication Honors degree specializing in Broadcast Journalism. She minored in Creative Writing and focused her senior thesis on social media usage and engagement. During her time at the University of Miami, she anchored multiple award-winning student television programs, covering everything from music festivals to the Super Bowl.
Though she loved Miami’s beaches, she’s thrilled to be in the Pacific Northwest where she can experience all four seasons and have a real Christmas tree! When she’s not at work, you can find Grace glued to any television showing live sports (especially if it’s the Chicago Bears) or attempting a new recipe as she learns to cook.