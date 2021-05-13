Ashland Fire Rescue says ‘energy is different’ this fire season following Almeda Fire

ASHLAND, Ore — Ashland Fire Rescue is urging residents to be more ready this fire season following the Almeda Fire last fall.
Fire season was declared on Oregon Department of Forestry lands as of Wednesday. The declaration bans outdoor burning and other wildfire vulnerable items and activities.
Firefighters acknowledge that fires will likely pop up throughout southern Oregon. AFR says that now is a good time to check around your home to ensure nothing is at risk of fueling fires.
“Everybody needs to have their family and personal evacuation plan ready to go,” Chris Chambers, Chief of Wildfire Division with Ashland Fire Rescue, told NBC5 news. “That way at a moment’s notice, you know what things you need to locate. You can do it fast and efficiently.”
Chambers notes that residents can visit the city’s wildfire website for critical information located here: Fire Adapted Ashland
