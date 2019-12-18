Ashland High School Students perform for kids

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland High School students performed scenes, stories and poems for students at Helman Elementary School on Tuesday.
The eight students are being led by Oregon Shakespeare Festival actress, Jenna Bainbridge.
The students performed from stories and scenes that include Dr. Suess’ “The Lorax” along with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.
“It’s super exciting, I’m just hoping the kids won’t distract me, but I think we’ll be okay,” said Ashland High School sophomore performer, Brooklyn.
The Ashland High School students will perform these pieces again at Walker and Belview Elementary this week.
