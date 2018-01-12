Ashland Independent Film Festival Expanding to Medford in 2018

The Ashland Independent Film Festival will be back and bigger than ever this April, with some of their screenings to take place in Medford for the first time in festival history.
The AIFF partnered with the Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford to expand the festival beyond Ashland. AIFF Artistic and Executive Director Richard Herksowitz said many people travel from Medford to see the screenings in Ashland. They are using this year as a trial run to see if the shows would be popular in Medford.
“We’re starting fairly small this year with four programs, we’re also working on a potential fifth program, but it’s something that we’re hoping is going to grow in years to come,” Herskowitz said.
Two of the 100 films that will be screened at the 2018 festival will be shown at the Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford during the April 12-16 festival dates.
There will also be a “festival kick-off” benefit screening of Bastards Y Diablos on March 21 at the Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford.
The full film festival line-up will be announced on March 20 at Festival Preview Night in Southern Oregon University’s Music Recital Hall. It will start at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
For more information about the festival, you can visit the AIFF website.