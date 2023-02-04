Ashland looking for volunteers for its wildfire risk program

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is looking for volunteers for its Wildfire Risk Assessment Program, or WRAP as it’s called. The city is asking for people’s help to better protect their community.

WRAP will train volunteers on how to identify and reduce wildfire risks, by understanding how homes ignite and burn during extreme wildfires.

Volunteers would be directly working with residents of Ashland, to identify wildfire risks around their homes and properties.

Training will be a combination of in-person classes and at-home study material.

If you’re interested in volunteering visit here.