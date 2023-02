MEDFORD, Ore. – The Southern Oregon Derby season opener is later this month.

SO Derby is inviting roller derby fans to the Medford Armory, to watch them face off against a team of skaters from different leagues around the west coast.

SO Derby said it will be raising funds for the Special Olympics Jackson County, at the event.

SO Derby is making its return to the competitive roller derby scene on February 25th, at the Medford Armory.