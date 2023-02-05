Local 10-year-old wins first ‘Oregon Major’ cornhole tournament

MEDFORD, Ore. – The American Cornhole Organization’s first major tournament in Oregon wrapped up at the Medford Armory on February 4th.

The two-day tournament featured over 100 participants from all over the country.

We caught up with the winner of the Juniors Division, 10-year-old Maxx Peltier from Medford.

He said he had to fight through a lot of kids to take home the gold.

Peltier tells us he’s been playing in local cornhole leagues for just over three years. His love for the sport started when his dad introduced it to him, as a fun game they would play out in the yard.

“It felt pretty exciting because I’ve never won a major. My dad taught me the game and I thought it was super cool, when we started playing, he was so much better than me, I just kept missing the board, until one day I just started draining them,” said Maxx Peltier.

Peltier said if he works hard, one day he could become a professional cornhole player.

He said he would like to thank Cowboy Cornhole and Southern Oregon Cornhole for helping him train for the event.