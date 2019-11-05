Ashland Plaza has a new holiday tree

ASHLAND, Ore. — As we get into the the holiday swing, a new holiday tree has been planted in the Ashland Plaza.
A sidewalk replacement along East Main this year gave the city the chance to add more trees, including the new Nordmann Fir.
It was purchased from “Plant Oregon Nursery” in Talent for around $2,500.
“It kinda caps off the big sidewalk project we did earlier this year. This brings back one of the trees we really wanted and it allows us to decorate that for holiday seasons,” said Paula Brown, Public Works Director of Ashland.
It’s planted near the Plaza bus stop.
Brown says it should be decorated any time now for the holidays.