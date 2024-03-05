Ashland Police Department celebrates 150 year anniversary

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Police Department is celebrating its 150th anniversary. At the last city council meeting, Mayor Tonya Graham gave a proclamation in honor of the police departments founding in 1874. Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara says Mayor Graham also authorized a commemorative officer badge that bears resemblance to the original badge worn 150 years ago. Chief O’Meara says he is proud to be a part of the department and everything it has accomplished.

“The Ashland city staff team has grown into a really high functioning organization, and I’m glad that we’ve been here serving the community for the past 150 years,” Chief O’Meara says.

Although the department has gone through many changes throughout the 150 years, Chief O’Meara says the passion for serving the public has remained the same.

