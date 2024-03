PORTLAND, Ore. — California Oregon Broadcasting President Patsy Smullin will be in Portland tonight to interview former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Congresswoman Cheney’s appearance is part of the Oregon Historical Society’s Mark Hatfield Lecture Series. Cheney’s best-selling book “Oath and Honor” will be the focus of the program.

For information on how to watch the program’s live stream tonight at 7pm, go to http://ohs.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.