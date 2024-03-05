RCC Dental Assisting Program offering free X-rays

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Rogue Community College is offering the community free X-rays through its Dental Assisting Program.

RCC has a radiology lab that requires students to take full-mouth sets of X-rays. Getting them done at a dentist’s office typically costs up to $200, but if you qualify you can get them for free at RCC.

Appointments are available on Fridays in March at the Table Rock Campus in White City.

For questions or appointments, call 541-956-7370 or email [email protected].

