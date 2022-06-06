Ashland Rogue Valley Growers Market moving

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Growers Market will celebrate its first day at a new Ashland location.

Starting Tuesday, June 7, the market will be moving to SOU‘s campus at 1554 Webster Street. That’s across the street from Starbucks on Walker Avenue and just North of Market of Choice.

The Ashland market previously was in the parking lot of the Ashland National Guard Armory.

There will be roughly 80 spaces for vendors.

The market will run at its new Ashland location from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. It will also be open Saturdays between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Medford location is open Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hawthorne Park.

The Rogue Valley Growers Market will continue until the end of November.

For the latest updates about the market, visit https://www.facebook.com/rvgrowersmarket or https://rvgrowersmarket.com/