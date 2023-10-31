Ashland’s new emergency shelter hasn’t opened yet despite cold temperatures

Posted by Maximus Osburn October 30, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – With November right around the corner, temperatures are starting to drop.

That can create dangerous conditions for unhoused people.

In the past, the city of Ashland would collaborate with property owners to create shelters for these individuals, whenever temperatures fell below 32 degrees.

Its new emergency homeless shelter, on Ashland Street, will run through a partnership with ‘Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland,’ or OHRA.

They’re working to get the building up and running, but temperatures have already been falling to dangerous levels.

The city’s Emergency Management coordinator, Kelly Burns said, “we did have some cold weather this last weekend, but we weren’t able to have the space stood up and we didn’t have the volunteers for that either. But we have a lot of good people working on that, to make sure we will be ready by November 10th.”

Until the shelter is opened, the city recommends to try to stay aware of the forecast and plan ahead.

The city and OHRA are looking for more overnight volunteers right now.

For more information, visit the city of Ashland’s or OHRA’s website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is a reporter for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Skip to content