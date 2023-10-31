Ashland’s new emergency shelter hasn’t opened yet despite cold temperatures

MEDFORD, Ore. – With November right around the corner, temperatures are starting to drop.

That can create dangerous conditions for unhoused people.

In the past, the city of Ashland would collaborate with property owners to create shelters for these individuals, whenever temperatures fell below 32 degrees.

Its new emergency homeless shelter, on Ashland Street, will run through a partnership with ‘Options for Homeless Residents of Ashland,’ or OHRA.

They’re working to get the building up and running, but temperatures have already been falling to dangerous levels.

The city’s Emergency Management coordinator, Kelly Burns said, “we did have some cold weather this last weekend, but we weren’t able to have the space stood up and we didn’t have the volunteers for that either. But we have a lot of good people working on that, to make sure we will be ready by November 10th.”

Until the shelter is opened, the city recommends to try to stay aware of the forecast and plan ahead.

The city and OHRA are looking for more overnight volunteers right now.

For more information, visit the city of Ashland’s or OHRA’s website.

