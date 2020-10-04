Ashlee’s Toy Closet donates thousands of toys to local children displaced by Almeda Fire

PHOENIX/TALENT, Ore. — Kids displaced by the Almeda Fire were able to pick up brand new toys this afternoon, thanks to a non-profit from Nevada.
Ashlee’s Toy Closet donates toys to children across the nation who have been displaced by fires.
The founder, Ashlee Smith, says the non-profit made a 5 hour drive from Nevada in a 26″ box truck filled with toys.
“I say it all the time: I hate that I have to do it, I wish there wasn’t a need, but I love to do it and see the kids face’s be so happy,” said Smith.
Smith she believes over 1,000 toys given away to Almeda Fire victims today at Jackson County Fire District 5.
She says in the last 13 years, her non-profit has donated over 5 million toys to displaced kids.
