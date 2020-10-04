Home
Ashlee’s Toy Closet donates thousands of toys to local children displaced by Almeda Fire

Ashlee’s Toy Closet donates thousands of toys to local children displaced by Almeda Fire

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

PHOENIX/TALENT, Ore. — Kids displaced by the Almeda Fire were able to pick up brand new toys this afternoon, thanks to a non-profit from Nevada.

Ashlee’s Toy Closet donates toys to children across the nation who have been displaced by fires.

The founder, Ashlee Smith, says the non-profit made a 5 hour drive from Nevada in a 26″ box truck filled with toys.

“I say it all the time: I hate that I have to do it, I wish there wasn’t a need, but I love to do it and see the kids face’s be so happy,” said Smith.

Smith she believes over 1,000 toys given away to Almeda Fire victims today at Jackson County Fire District 5.

She says in the last 13 years, her non-profit has donated over 5 million toys to displaced kids.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »