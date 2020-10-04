Giving back to the community through crops

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — A U-Pick farm in Central Point is fundraising for Almeda and South Obenchain fire victims.
CT Ranch had a goal of raising $1,000 during this crop season.
The farm mainly focuses on growing hemp, but the ranch grew vegetables this year despite having a limited amount of space to do so.
They’re asking for donations from people who take food.
They also donated some of the food to people affected by the fire.
“I love this community. I grew up here and my wife grew up here,” CT Ranch co-owner, Pierre Caballero, said. “What’s happened has affected so many in our community and for us to be able to give back is just part of it. We want to try just keep it strong and alive and keep moving forward with it. Be nice. Try to share that with everybody and bring some unity back into this valley,” he added.
The farm has gathered over $1,100 in donations and is matching the amount which makes a grand total of about $2,300.
