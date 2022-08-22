Aviation resources continue to work on Rum Creek Fire in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Over 250 people are working to contain a wildfire burning in rural Josephine County.

The Rum Creek Fire was first reported on August 17 twelve miles northwest of Hugo. Since then, it’s grown to an estimated 360 acres in size.

Aviation resources reportedly worked steadily on the fire over the weekend, slowing the spread as ground crews worked on establishing a perimeter.

As additional resources continue to arrive, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday morning that 266 personnel were assigned to the fire.

The nearby Hog Creek Fire is holding at 32 acres and is 30% contained.

Due to the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management has closed the Rainie Falls Trail until further notice.

For the latest information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/8348/