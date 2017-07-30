Avista may be lowering gas prices

Medford, Ore.- Avista is submitting a plan that would bring down household gas costs nearly 2%.
Residents of the valley told NBC5 News how they would react to a lower gas bill. some were in favor… while others say avista shouldn’t be lowering prices…they should be raising them.
“I’d be happy about it yeah. I think we could all use a lower utility bill,” Avista customer Patty Brickenden says.
Meanwhile Octane, a Pacific Crest Trail Hiker and owner of an Oakland plumbing and gas company, says, “We should use some of that extra money and support alternative energy like solar, right? It’s a no brainer.”
If passed the plan would go into affect on November 1st. It would decrease Avista’s annual revenue by about $1.5 million.