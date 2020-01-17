Avoid high-elevation roads Thursday night, Jackson County officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Local road managers are telling drivers to avoid traveling on high-elevation roads Thursday evening.
Jackson County Road said elevations of 3000 feet and above have seen heavy snowfall Thursday. In many locations, the snow depth exceeds two feet.
Snowplows have been working all day, but conditions are expected to get worse Thursday evening. The roads department said the most challenging roads include Dead Indian Memorial Road, Colestin Road, Butte Falls-Fish Lake Road, Butte Falls-Prospect Road, and other roads above 3000 feet in elevation.
Jackson County Roads is reminding travelers that they don’t plow during the night, so traveling on these roads is “highly discouraged” during the current winter storm.
“While the storm has let up in lower elevations areas, the mountains have continued to get pounded”, said John Vial, the Jackson County Roads Director. “We will continue to plow these high elevation routes into the early evening and plows will return starting around 5:00 a.m. If drivers can delay their travel until tomorrow that is highly recommended.”
For the latest road conditions, visit http://www.tripcheck.com