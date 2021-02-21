Awen Winecraft officially opens tasting room in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — NBC5 News first told you about Awen Winecraft opening in Jacksonville earlier this week.
Today, it’s tasting room officially opened!
Co-owner Sean Hopkins says people lined up at the door when it opened this afternoon.
He says he didn’t expect anyone to show up to support the local business, aside from wine club members.
“We have the fires going, the heaters off, the weather has permitted today and so far it’s been amazing. Most of the people who’ve been in today are new to us, which is awesome,” said Hopkins.
If you’re interested in checking out the tasting room, it’s open Wednesday through Friday from 3 – 9 p.m., Saturday from 12 – 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 -6 p.m.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.