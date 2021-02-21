75+ age group able to get 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — People 75 or older in Klamath Falls were able to get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sky Lakes Medical Center today.
Public information officer for Sky Lakes Medical Center, Tom Hottman, says over 500 people signed up for the vaccine today.
He says they’re getting the Moderna vaccine.
“There are a lot of smiles, a lot of happy people. Not only the patients, but staff – it represents hope and that’s kind of been a rare commodity in the age of COVID,” said Hottman.
He says another special vaccination clinic is happening for the 65 and older age group on February 28th.
People who qualify can find out about doses and set up an appointment at 1-833-606-4370.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.