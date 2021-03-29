Home
Baby killed in three-car crash on Highway 199, OSP says

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The infant involved in a fatal crash on Highway 199 last week has died, Oregon State Police announced Monday.

According to OSP, a 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound around 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Investigators said they hit the back of a stopped Honda Civic, which was then pushed into a Dodge Dart, hitting it.

The infant in the Honda Civic was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and transferred to OHSU in Portland. OSP said the infant was later pronounced dead.

Rural Metro Fire Department said six other passengers were involved but were not injured.

OSP is asking for any witnesses to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or OSP and reference case number SP21-076501.

