Baby killed in three-car crash on Highway 199, OSP says

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The infant involved in a fatal crash on Highway 199 last week has died, Oregon State Police announced Monday.
According to OSP, a 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound around 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Investigators said they hit the back of a stopped Honda Civic, which was then pushed into a Dodge Dart, hitting it.
The infant in the Honda Civic was taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and transferred to OHSU in Portland. OSP said the infant was later pronounced dead.
Rural Metro Fire Department said six other passengers were involved but were not injured.
OSP is asking for any witnesses to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or OSP and reference case number SP21-076501.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weather forecaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS Evening News in New York City and the NBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on her Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@NicCostantino).