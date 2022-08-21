Back to school adoption event at SoHumane

MEDFORD, Ore. – SoHumane held a special adoption event on August 20th.

The non-profit says all adoption fees on adult cats, that’s cats seven months and above, are being waved.

Kittens are also having a reduced adoption fee as part of SoHumane’s Back-To-School Cat Adoption Event.

The event lasts until August 21st when they’re open from noon to 5 pm. The shelter says this is the purr-fect time to get a new study buddy before school starts this year.

SoHumane says this event is to help make room in their shelter after recently receiving a lot of animals.

“Of course with millions of kittens coming in we have adult cats that are waiting because folks are more prompt to get kittens so our adult kitties even if they are four or six months stick around a little longer,” said Estrella Cervantes, Operations Manager for SoHumane.

She says within the first hour they had already had more than five adoptions. She says they have their Clear The Shelters event happening next weekend focusing on dog adoptions.