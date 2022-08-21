Rockafest rocks downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – People were rocking out in pear blossom park today for Rockafest 2022 on August 20th.

The music festival hosted by Rockafairy featured 21-local bands performing on three different stages, playing a wide variety of music, from bluegrass, to rock and roll.

There were also about 15-food, art, and clothing vendors at the event selling their unique items to all the music lovers.

Organizers say this was their first time hosting a music festival after opening their business in Medford early this year, and they are happy to see how fast things are growing.

“The idea and mission of Rockafairy started in a really small place, through word of mouth. And that grew naturally to the point where we opened a building to where now we are throwing our own music festival, it honestly a dream come true,” said Shane Ross, President of Rockafairy.

Ross says he plans to host this festival every year on the third Saturday of August. He says He and his team are dedicated to supporting the local music scene here in Medford.

Ross says all vendor and sponsor proceeds will be donated to Access to further serve the community.

“I feel blessed to be a part of playing their first public event this is really cool. I just want to take all the beautiful energy that this here and channel it through my heart and onto my keyboard, it’s going to be a really good day,” said Performer Helen-Thea Marcus of Thea Wave.

Marcus says they have been playing music with Rockafairy since it’s opening earlier this year. She says she is proud to see how far they have come and what they do for the community.