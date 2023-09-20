Back To School Series Part 3: Medford

MEDFORD, OR — Continuing our back-to-school series, we’re putting the spotlight on the assistant principal and athletic director at North Medford High School, who’s using his roles in academics and athletics to put students in the best situation.

For Pieter Voskes, teaching runs in the family.

His father was an educator for 40 years, and all his sisters are teachers.

“It really is to the chagrin of my mom, who was a longtime nurse, we all found our way to school,” Voskes said. “I think because we had such an amazing experience with teachers and coaches that we felt it was our opportunity to give back.”

Voskes just started year 21 at North Medford High School as the athletic director and now assistant principal.

Voskes said working at a high school allows him to have those meaningful conversations with students, at a time where it could be most beneficial.

“I don’t know of any other business where you have immediate returns on your investment,” Voskes said. “And kids are those unique individuals who are figuring things out, I looked for a point where I could have impact.”

Principal Allen Barber said Voskes was officially named assistant principal August 1.

Barber said Voskes’s impact in education can be felt throughout not just the rogue valley, but the entire state.

“We had a day where about 30 or 40 incoming freshmen crowded into this little office just because they saw Mr. Voskes. So, they all come in and they’re all high fiving,” Barber said. “Kids are excited to see him he’s had an impact on so many lives that when they see him at the high school is just like having a having a close friend.”

Voskes said he’s cautious to call what he does a job.

Working in both academics and athletics, he said he doesn’t know of any other career where you can have as many positive relationships as you can education.

“It’s nice to see the community and school and parents all coming together and get back to what is a special place,” Voskes said. “I think the Medford school district does a nice job of spotlighting kids and trying to give them everything they need to be successful.”

