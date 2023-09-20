Registration still open for 7th annual VeteRun in Bear Creek Park

MEDFORD, Ore. – September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

To raise awareness for veteran suicide and mental health, A 7th annual 5k run is taking place at the end of the month.

The VeteRun event is going on Saturday, September 30th in Bear Creek Park.

It is $25 to participate and the run will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bear Creek amphitheater.

You can run, walk, or bike to show support And raise money for three different non-profits focused on mental health and veteran support.

The non-profits benefitting from the event this year are the Mighty Oaks Foundation, David’s Chair, and Operation Rambo.

Event chairman Terry Haines says this topic hits very close to home.

“My own father committed suicide and I know too many people that have committed suicide and taken the easy way out of a situation,” Haines said. “A permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

Haines says you can still register for the event on their website.

