Barnstormer’s Theatre offering 4-week long youth summer camp

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A theatre in Grants Pass is gearing up for an extended youth camp.

The Barnstormer’s Theatre 4-week ‘Mid-summer Camp’s Dream’ begins July 5th.

Campers ages 9 to 16 years old will work on a youth production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The camp will also include workshops alongside the adult cast of the same play.

“[They] cast it, rehearse it, design sets and props, makeup, lighting cues and all of that. So they get to learn both the performance element and the technical side of the theater, as well,” said Barnstormer’s Theatre Executive Director, Annie Sabel.

If interested in registering your child, call 541-479-3557.

