Barnstormer’s Theatre offering 4-week long youth summer camp

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A theatre in Grants Pass is gearing up for an extended youth camp.
The Barnstormer’s Theatre 4-week ‘Mid-summer Camp’s Dream’ begins July 5th.
Campers ages 9 to 16 years old will work on a youth production of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
The camp will also include workshops alongside the adult cast of the same play.
“[They] cast it, rehearse it, design sets and props, makeup, lighting cues and all of that. So they get to learn both the performance element and the technical side of the theater, as well,” said Barnstormer’s Theatre Executive Director, Annie Sabel.
If interested in registering your child, call 541-479-3557.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.