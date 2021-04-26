Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety arrests two men for burglary

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety arrested two men for burglary this morning.
Police say they responded to NE Spalding Avenue for a burglary in progress at 9:30 a.m.
Police say the suspects were taking items from a hemp drying facility valued at over $20,000.
GPDPS says a victim confronted the burglars, who then drove their car towards the victim in an attempt to escape with the stolen property.
Police say 59-year-old Jeffrey Charles Waegner was arrested for aggravated theft and burglary.
His accomplice, 41-year-old Michael James Ellis, was arrested on a parole violation.
Both Waegner and Ellis were taken to Josephine County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 541-450-6260.
