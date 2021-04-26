Family moves from Talent to Klamath Falls to re-build life and business post-Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. — The Almeda Fire destroyed many homes, lives and businesses, but one family who moved from Talent to Klamath Falls is getting their life back on track.
Ruby Reid and her partner Chris started Valhalla Organics in 2017 in Talent at ton-ton’s kitchen.
Their farm in Talent burned down, along with all of their equipment, honey and their house in the Almeda Fire on September 8th, 2020.
They landed in the Klamath Falls area only two weeks after the fire.
They had thought about moving there before the fire to be closer to their bee hives and gardens.
It worked out for them since they had already purchased land in 2017 in Bonanza and hoped it would allow other displaced families to find homes.
“There are so many people that need to stay in that community that have ties, that reasons that they need to be there and if we try to take a place away from one of those families, we didn’t feel good about that,” Reid said.
Their products are in The Oregon Cheese Cave, Medford’s Market of Choice and the Medford and Ashland food Co-ops.
Also, Valhalla Organics is now a part of the Ediblearth Farms Farmer’s Market Collective with over 40 growers and crafters on 9th street in Klamath Falls.
