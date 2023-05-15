Basketball Tournament raises thousands for kids in need

MEDFORD, Ore. – Kids Unlimited’s 15th annual Southern Oregon Open Basketball Tournament wrapped up Sunday.

Kids Unlimited said 200 teams of kids ranging from the 5th grade to high school, participated in the largest youth sports event in Southern Oregon over the weekend.

Organizers said teams traveled here from all over the west coast, to face off on 14 different courts throughout the Rogue Valley.

Kids Unlimited said 100% of the proceeds from the competition go toward assisting vulnerable kids and their families.

“It’s a great showcase for Southern Oregon in general and it comes with being a huge event for our organization Kids Unlimited and it helps to provide a lot of scholarships and extra resources for kids and families who live in some vulnerable circumstances,” said Tom Cole, Executive Director of Kids Unlimited.

Cole said the tournament has brought in $50,000 to $60,000 for kids and families in need. This tournament will continue to make an impact here, well after this weekend.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.