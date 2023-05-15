Big turnout for Mother’s Day Powwow

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – People from all over the west coast came to Grants Pass this weekend for the 27th annual Native Arts Festival.

The free event lasted all weekend long in celebration of Native American culture as well as other native cultures.

The event featured live music, native dancing, and storytelling, as well as vendors selling a wide range of hand-crafted jewelry and goods.

The focus of Sunday’s celebration was a Mother’s Day ceremony to honor mothers everywhere.

“It’s a celebration to celebrate mothers and women in general as givers of life. You don’t have to be native to participate and to come we want to welcome everybody and for over cultures to learn about indigenous ways,” said Master of Ceremonies, Carla Charraga.

Tribes from all over Oregon and California were represented, as well as the Plains Tribes and Aztec culture. Organizers said they wish all mothers everywhere a happy Mother’s Day.

