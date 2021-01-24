“Be prepared” with Winter Weather Advisory in effect

MEDFORD, Ore. — A winter weather advisory was issued as several winter storms will move through our area in the next week.
The National Weather Service said to expect rain and snow Sunday through Thursday.
Anyone traveling into higher elevations should carry chains, food and water, be prepared for winter driving conditions and expect delays and possible closures.
Motorists should check weather and road conditions prior to travel during this time period.
“If you don’t need to go, try not to travel during those time periods, but if you do need to go, really preparation is the key and make sure you are ready for those conditions and what they may entail,” Chris Woodward, Public Information Officer with Caltrans District 2, said.
There is potential for significant snow in higher elevations during these stronger storm systems and even possible snow at lower elevations.
In Oregon, visit Trip Check to stay on top of road conditions and in California, visit Quick Map.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.