Southern Oregon Polar Plunge fundraising for virtual event

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — The annual Polar Plunge benefiting special Olympics was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

However, the event is continuing virtually and fundraising efforts are in full swing!

The Southern Oregon Polar Plunge Event Manager teamed up with the Eagle Point Police Department and Fire District 3 to raise money outside of the EP Wal-Mart Saturday.

They say their goal is to raise $3,000.

So far, they’re at $1,200.

“[We’re] raising money for the Plunging Eagles, the EP plunge team for the Southern Oregon Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Oregon. We’ve had some good contributions from the citizens, they’re usually very generous around here,” said event manager Kim Andresen and police officer Marc Slagle.

People can donate online or sign up to join the virtual plunge from their homes, at plungeoregon.org.

