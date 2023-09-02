Bear Creek Golf Center opens renovated driving range

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s only covered driving range just got an upgrade.

The Bear Creek Golf Center on South Pacific Highway next to Roxy Ann Lanes has opened its newly renovated driving range.

The biggest addition is TopTracer technology which tracks how far, how hard, and what direction you hit each ball.

“Basically, it’s a driving range on steroids,” Bear Creek Director of Operations JD Clarizio explained. “You just can hang out, have a couch, have food, have drinks, and you get to have fun hitting golf balls. That is what it’s all about, hitting, eating, and drinking.”

Each bay features multiple tracking monitors and nine games to choose from.

They include anything from target games to a longest drive or closest to the pin contest to even virtually playing a full 18 holes at a course across the world like at St. Andrews in Scotland.

“It’s great for golfers of all ages and skill levels,” Tribal One CEO Judy Farm said. “We had two or three folks that tried TopTracer in the last few nights that hadn’t golfed before at all and had a great time. So, I think we really have something for everyone.”

Bays are rented by the hour and cost between $20-50 per bay depending on the time of day you book for.

The renovations are part of the Coquille Tribe’s efforts to develop an entertainment campus in the Rogue Valley.

“I am super excited for the community because we need amenities that are fresh and exciting,” Farm said. “We need elevated service for people who want a night out with their hard-earned money, and we need things for tourists to do in our community as well.”

On top of the new additions to the driving range, the golf center is also looking to open a 12-hole putt-putt course sometime in the fall.

