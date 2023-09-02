New Emergency Medical Services team in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new single role emergency medical services team is joining Ashland Fire and Rescue.

The emergency medical services, or EMS team, is designed to respond to the medical calls that the firefighters don’t.

The EMS team will help with anything from patients with chest pains and heart attack- like symptoms, to injuries.

They’re a team that primarily works in ambulances, traveling to calls within their ASA or ‘ambulance services areas.’

This includes areas like Talent, Phoenix, Medford and more.

AFR tells me they oftentimes have their hands full with high call volume and having this new team helps lighten the load.

AFR Battalion Chief Lance Menold said, “having EMS only providers allow our firefighters to be able to train more, be available for fire responses more and better serve the community.”

With the team being able to respond to calls out of town AFR says it helps keep their firefighters in the city, to efficiently respond to local calls.

There are currently three individuals in the team, with plans to bring on more.

