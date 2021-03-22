Home
Bear Creek Wine Trail Passports are now available for purchase

SOUTHERN OREGON — Wine lovers can purchase a passport that grants discounts and tastings at 14 different local wineries.

The ‘Bear Creek Wine Trail Passport’ is starting its 10th year.

It costs $30 per passport.

They can be purchased at tasting rooms participating in the passport program.

“I would say it’s between 35 and 40 different varietals, so anyone making use of this has a great opportunity to sample the finest wines from the Rogue Valley,” said Grizzly Peak Winery owner, Al Silbowitz.

Silbowitz says the passport is good for one year after purchase.

He says only 1,000 passports are printed for the public.

