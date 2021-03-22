Navigating through COVID to plan your Spring Break

MEDFORD, Ore. — Spring break is now upon us and many students and their families are thinking of heading out for a vacation or to take a day-trip.
The Oregon coast is welcoming back people with beaches open, but coastal cities want everyone to remember the pandemic is not over.
Sometimes spring break in Oregon doesn’t feel like spring break with cooler temperatures and rain possible, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had.
Only two Oregon counties are at the state’s “extreme” risk level, meaning no indoor dining, and limited capacity at pools, museums, zoos and theaters, Coos and Douglas counties.
Curry County, like Jackson and Josephine counties is in the state’s “high” risk category.
Bars, restaurants, breweries and wineries can have indoor seating with limited capacity.
Museums, zoos, theaters and other venues can have slightly larger capacity in the “high” risk category.
One option that’s definitely off the table is the Oregon Caves.
Due to COVID-regulations and vaccination roll outs, the earliest it can offer cave tours would be Memorial Day weekend.
If you’re concerned about a possible jump in how many people are out and about this week, it may not be a bad idea to just have a stay-cation and get some extra R&R.
With spring break starting Monday for Oregon schools, the state health authority recommends avoiding non-essential travel to other states or countries.
Northern California schools start spring break on April 2nd.
