Bend coffee shop fined almost $30k for COVID-19 violations

BEND, Ore. —A Bend coffee shop is being fined almost $30,000 from OSHA for COVID-19 violations.

OSHA says Kevista Coffee willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order.

The citation resulted from an inspection launched in response to multiple complaints about Kevista.

OSHA also cited Kevista back in July for failure to wear face coverings.

