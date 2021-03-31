Bend coffee shop fined almost $30k for COVID-19 violations

BEND, Ore. —A Bend coffee shop is being fined almost $30,000 from OSHA for COVID-19 violations.
OSHA says Kevista Coffee willfully continued to potentially expose workers to the virus, despite a public health order.
The citation resulted from an inspection launched in response to multiple complaints about Kevista.
OSHA also cited Kevista back in July for failure to wear face coverings.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.