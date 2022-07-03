Big 4th of July celebration in Butte Falls

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – Butte Falls wasted no time in hosting a big 4th of July Celebration on July 2nd.

The celebration took over Broad Street with a parade featuring the local fire department and forest service agencies as well as local businesses and groups.

The event also had a market in Ernest Smith Park filled will local vendors and activities for kids to enjoy.

There was also a BBQ hosted by Sugar Pine Café. Organizers state the proceeds from this event go towards their local fire department.

“It’s a good thing for the town, lots of these people here are from out of town, so lots of people look forward to it every year. I love working with the fire department and we give them a nice donation when it’s all over to help support the cause,” said Cory Hamann, Owner of the Sugar Pine Café.

Happening alongside the celebration was the grand opening of the Historic Butte Falls Tavern. The owners state the tavern will be a family-friendly restaurant serving pizza, beer, and wine. They state they hope to host events and have live music to drive more people to butte falls.

“We decided to open up the last historic building in Butte Falls, there used to be a tavern a long time ago so why not open it back up and have something for the town to come back to and enjoy. So bring your kids out for a family dinner and enjoy some good pizza,” said Merissa Rodgers, Co-Owner of the Historic Butte Falls Tavern.

Merissa says everyone from today’s celebration is invited to their grand opening featuring live music from the regulators. She hopes the tavern will be a fun spot for the people of butte falls to enjoy a family dinner.