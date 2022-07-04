Ladies Hat Day part of last weekend for horse racing at Grants Pass Downs

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Downs celebrated its final weekend of horse racing with two event races over the 4th of July weekend.

July 3rd was Ladies’ Hat Day where ladies wearing a variety of stunning hats crowded The Downs.

Every woman wearing a flashy hat was able to attend the races for free as well as compete for best hat out of five hat- egories.

“It is so popular, I just wish more race tracks would do this because as evidence if you look around at all these beautiful hats that are coming out there’s not too many places you can wear a hat like this,” said Wynnis Grow, Head Hat Judge of the event.

Grow says she has been running the ladies hat day for the last seven years. She says she was happy to see so many people participating with so many beautiful hats. July 4th is fan appreciation day to wrap up the racing season.