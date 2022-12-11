Big start for Mt. Ashland’s 2022-2023 season

ASHLAND, Ore. – After a slight delay this Mount Ashland celebrated its opening day on December 10th. Despite some rough weather the night prior.

Mt. Ashland’s parking lot was full of people waiting with bated breath to hit the slopes after blizzard-like conditions made for a slow start to the mountain’s opening day.

After being delayed for about an hour, day onesie, as it’s called was officially up and running with people in onesies getting lift tickets for just 25 dollars.

Last season’s opening was delayed because of a lack of snow, but this year is off to a roaring start!

People who’ve been riding the mountain for years said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“This year was definitely the most exciting because of all the snow, fresh powder on an opening day almost never happens, it’s like unreal conditions and we couldn’t wait to get up here,” said Jesse O’Quinn, Mt. Ashland Snowboarder.

“I can’t remember the last time that opening day had the quality and quantity of snow that we have right now. The conditions out there are incredible I’m seeing smiles like I don’t think I’ve ever seen on opening day,” said Curt Burrill, Board President for the Mount Ashland Association.

Burrill says they’re also excited to debut the mountain’s newest attraction, the Magic Carpet.

It’s a sheltered conveyor belt that is perfect for helping new skiers and boarders get up the slopes.

“It’s going to make learning that much easier; it replaces the rope tow that we had for years, and when you are learning for the first time to ski or ride, this is going to make that experience much better,” said Curt Burrill.

Burrill says the lodge was full and the slopes were packed all day, if the amount of snow they got on Saturday is anything to go by this season is one you can’t miss.