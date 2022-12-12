Oakdale Middle School is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oakdale Middle School is inviting families to participate in a Drive-Thru Santa event on December 13th.

The school, which opens next fall, partnered with Coldwell Banker and SMP Mortgage to put together 500 gift bags for the event.

Participating vehicles will drive by the front lawn of the school where booths will be handing out candy canes and hot cocoa.

Santa Claus will also be there to take pictures with the kids.

“It’s absolutely the best being able to give back to the kids this time of year, there are some kids out there that this will be the only gift they get for various reasons. The main thing is we love being able to be a part of the community and making sure the kids get an extra dose of special,” said Elizabeth Adams, Marketing Manager at Coldwell Banker Pro West Real Estate.

Adams says some local businesses like the Crater Rock Museum and Wildlife Images have even donated day passes, to be added to some of the gift bags.

The event takes place at Oakdale Middle School this Tuesday at 6 pm.