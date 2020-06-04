Blind shop owner creates GoFundMe after series of thefts

MEDFORD, Ore. — Many small businesses are suffering financially during the pandemic, but a Medford bike shop owner is down thousands of dollars after a series of thefts.
“Studying me for a while. They knew where the keys were to the locks and they knew where the money was,” Stan said.
Stan Moore of ‘Stan’s Bikes’ says he’s had more than $5,000 worth of bikes and gear stolen in the last two months. He says he’s an easy target. He’s been blind since 2012.
“I can’t see everything. I have to feel. Oh yeah, that’s missing or that’s missing,” Stan said.
Stan has been fixing bikes for over two decades and in that same amount of time, his eye sight began failing him.
“It’s taken about 25 years for my eyes to start diminishing to what it is now,” Stan said.
It hasn’t stopped Stan from doing what he loves. He is able to fix the bikes by feeling them. But with the recent thefts, Stan says he can’t afford any more losses.
“Anything would help me,” Stan said.
With some help, Stan created a GoFundMe page to help make up for the stolen equipment. He’s not able to easily check in on it’s progress. During our interview, we told him he had raised over $4,000. Getting teary-eyed, he said he never expected that kind of support.
To donate, visit the GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/blind-bike-shop-owner-robbed-multiple-times-help
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
