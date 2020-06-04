Home
Rogue Valley Symphony cancels Fall 2020 season

Rogue Valley Symphony cancels Fall 2020 season

Entertainment Local News Top Stories , ,

Courtesy of Oregon Symphony

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Symphony announced the cancellation of its Fall 2020 season due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The executive director of RVS, Joelle Graves said the decision was made with the safety of their staff, musicians and guests in mind. 

Graves said that season ticket holders will have the option of donating their tickets to the symphony or receiving a refund for half of the season.

“We were so excited about our whole season that it was heartbreaking to have let any of it go,” said Graves. 

RVS said it hopes to be back for the Spring 2021 half of the season.  

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »