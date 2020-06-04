Rogue Valley Symphony cancels Fall 2020 season

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Rogue Valley Symphony announced the cancellation of its Fall 2020 season due to COVID-19 on Thursday.
The executive director of RVS, Joelle Graves said the decision was made with the safety of their staff, musicians and guests in mind.
Graves said that season ticket holders will have the option of donating their tickets to the symphony or receiving a refund for half of the season.
“We were so excited about our whole season that it was heartbreaking to have let any of it go,” said Graves.
RVS said it hopes to be back for the Spring 2021 half of the season.
