Blood drive at Eastwood Baptist Church amidst shortages

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Red Cross is partnering with the Jackson County Rotary Club to put together a blood drive tomorrow in Medford, in light of blood shortages.

Tuesday (2/6/2024) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastwood Baptist Church, on North Keeneway Drive, the Red Cross is urging the community to consider donating blood, to potentially save a life. According to the Red Cross, every 60 seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood. And due to recent weather conditions, a lot of blood drives had to be canceled.

This is one of the reasons behind why they are experiencing blood shortages. The Red Cross also said that blood is very perishable, and the need is always growing. The Red Cross’ Area Accounts Manager Ace Ventura said,

“It’s got live cells that we can’t freeze forever, and we can’t hold forever, right? And there’s different components of the blood that can just run out within just a few days, and this is why we are consistently are in the need for blood. And the truth be told, that as quickly as we get blood, it’s going out to the field.”

Tuesday (2/6/2024), the Red Cross has special giveaways for donors, including a $20 gift card. For more information on donating blood, you can go to their website.

