RVTD reserves empty seat for transit equity day

MEDFORD, Ore. – Monday (2/5/2024), the Rogue Valley Transportation District is reserving a seat in each bus, to commemorate the courage of Rosa Parks. February 4th marks Transit Equity Day and RVTD says that they will have an empty seat in remembrance of parks, through this Saturday, February 10th.

Staff say her refusal to get up from her seat in Montgomery, Alabama, back in 1955, helped shape how public transit is viewed as a civil right. And with February being Black History Month, RVTD says that it’s important to continue to strive for equity and remember what she meant for civil rights movements. RVTD’s Edem Gomez said,

“It’s a huge honor for us to be able to do even this small piece of just putting up that sign and being able to talk to passengers, talk to staff about what her actions meant to so many people and what they mean so many years later.”

RVTD says it strives to continue to knock down barriers when it comes to public transit. Like accessibility for ADA passengers and maintaining a safe and reliable system.

