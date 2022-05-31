Boatnik organizers say 5-day event was a success

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 30, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —A longstanding tradition in Josephine County, is wrapping up and organizers say it was a success! The final Boatnik event Monday was the Tom Rice Memorial Hydroplane Race.

Organizers say the 5-day long event brought in thousands of people from southern Oregon. It was put on by the Grants Pass Active Club to raise money for youth in Josephine County. It featured around 30 rides and over 60 vendors.

“It just keeps growing you know the community is growing from one we have people that come up from the north from the south our attendance just seems to get bigger and bigger and it’s just amazing,” said Randy Fisher, Active Club President.

Fisher thanks the community for coming out and supporting Boatnik.

