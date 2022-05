SOUTHERN OREGON —The temperatures are rising, bringing more people outdoors, and the Oregon State Marine Board wants to remind you to be safe boating.

Regardless of what’s calling you to the water, it says to be sure to plan ahead, pay attention, and share the water.

Experts say to check the weather forecast, water levels, or tides before heading out.

Make sure to wear life vests, never boat alone, and boat sober.

For more information about boating, visit boat.oregon.gov