Body found in the Rogue River near park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The body of a man was found in the Rogue River in Grants Pass Thursday night.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said the man was found near Pierce Riffle Park. He wearing only underwear.

The man has not been identified, but Sheriff Daniel said he is white, between 50 and 60 years-old, around 150lbs and anywhere from 5’8 to 5’10.

The man was found with no teeth. Police believe the man may have been wearing dentures.

Police said they do not suspect foul play but are waiting to hear back from the medical examiner.

