Boiling water advisory issued for Phoenix residents

PHOENIX, Ore. — A boiling water advisory is issued for the city of Phoenix Wednesday, following the Almeda Fire.
The city says the water advisory is due to a loss of water pressure in the distribution system, which could cause harmful bacteria to be present. The bacteria could cause people to become sick.
Residents will be notified when the water is safe to drink again. According to the city’s website, it could take three to seven days.
Water should be boiled for drinking, preparing food, brushing teeth, making ice, washing fruit and vegetables and cleaning food contract surfaces.
For more visit their website: https://medfordwater.org/News.asp?NewsID=438
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.