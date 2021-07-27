Bootleg Fire evacuees can return in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – All evacuation orders around the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County will be rescinded Tuesday.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:00 p.m. on July 27, all current evacuation levels within the county will be removed. Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notifications are still in effect in neighboring Lake County, where the wildfire is more active.
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said, “This is one of the largest incidents we have faced in Klamath County. I continue to be amazed at the outpouring of support that our community expresses to the victims of this fire, as well as to the responders working hard to bring this fire under control with minimal loss.”
Returning residents are being told to be careful about hazardous trees that may still be standing in the burned area.
So far, the Bootleg Fire has burned over 410,000 acres. Firefighters estimate the fire has destroyed at least 160 homes and 247 outbuildings.
As of July 27, the Bootleg Fire was 53% contained.
For the latest evacuation levels in Lake County, visit https://www.facebook.com/Lake-County-Oregon-104435824529906/